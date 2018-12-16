MUNSTER, IN - Julio Cesar Santos Sr., age 87, of Munster and formerly of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 13, 2018.
Loving father of Julio C. (Elizabeth) Santos, Jr of Texas, Diana (Modesto) Garza of Texas, Ruben (Anna) Santos of Lowell, IN, Sandra (William) Bach of Portage, IN, Sonya (Carlos) Santos-Cespedes of Park Ridge, IL. Proud grandfather of Julio, Anthony and Daniel, Lazette, Deborah and Modesto, Stephanie, Victoria, Max and Benjamin and Sarah, Samuel and Alexander. Dearest great-grandfather of twelve. Preceded in death by his parents German Suarez and Adelina Suarez nee Santos, his granddaughters Amanda and Valerie, and his uncle Adelino Santos.
Julio retired from Inland Steel after 39 years. He was a proud provider for his family. That's why he was always working. He enjoyed watching boxing. Julio was lovingly referred to as Dod by those who knew him. He was loved by many and will be missed by more.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Modesto Garza officiating at LaHAYNE FUNDERAL HOME. An interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.