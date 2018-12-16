MILLER, IN - Karen G. Evans, age 73, of Miller, formerly of Lakewood, OH, passed away December 10, 2018. She worked for the Cuyahoga County Welfare Department and while working there, she obtained her BA and Masters degree from Cleveland State and then went on to Virginia Tech to receive her PHD. Karen moved to Miller with her husband, Keith, and taught Public Administration and Executive Leadership (SPEA) at IUN. She loved cross stitching and crossword puzzles. After retirement, she enjoyed knitting socks for everyone.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Vivienne Gilliland (nee Crippen). She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Keith; children, Allan Evans, Sean (Susan) Evans, Dr. Melissa (Jeffry) Kehl; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Megan, and Jillian; brothers, Michael (Diane) and Dennis (Joan) Gilliland.
A memorial service for Karen will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (BURNS) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com