CROWN POINT, IN - Karen J. Peterson, age 73 of Crown Point, LOFS, passed away on December 18, 2018. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, and received her Nursing Degree from Indiana University. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Labor and Delivery at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point. Karen was preceded in death by her husband- Lee Peterson in 2016.
She is survived by her son, Randal Peterson; sisters, Diane Huston, Jeanne Denesuk; many loving nephews. Funeral Service at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, will be private. Rev. Jacob VanSickle officiating.