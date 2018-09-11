LAKE COUNTY, IN - Katherine Kors, 100, of Lake County IN passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018. She is survived by her loving children: Michael (Karen) Kors, Judith (Jack) Fleischer; beloved grandchildren: Kimberly Mica, Kelly Kors, Craig Kors, Laura Adams, Allison Heldt; dear great grandchildren: Taylor Mica, Joshua and Katelyn Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband Milton.
Katherine was a member of the Lady Lions, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Philathea Class. Katherine was a kind and loving mother who loved her family dearly.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 13, 2018 at HLLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 pm. Burial Elmwood Cemetery.
