HAMMOND, IN - Keith Williams, 51, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at University of Chicago in Illinois. Keith leaves to cherish his memories his mother Bessie Wren; children LaRico Williams of Jackson, MS, Brandon Williams and Keith Williams Jr. both of Gary, IN, and Nakiesha Williams of Jacksonville, FL; siblings Michael (Alice) Dawson, Sr. and Ellen Williams of Hammond, IN; grandchildren D'Anna Williams of Jacksonville, FL and Nadia Williams of Jackson, MS.; uncles James Wren and Booker Wren of Hammond, IN; aunts Mary Ann McNair of Hammond, IN and Mangie Shanks of Jackson, MS and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Min. Kenneth McCullum, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith, IN.