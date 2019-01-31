PORTAGE, IN - Kenneth E. Nixon, age 91, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Golden Living Center. He was born on September 10, 1927 in Monon, IN to George W. and Jessie Osley (nee Morris) Nixon. Kenneth was retired Ironworker and a member of Local 395. He was very proud to have worked on the Mackinaw Bridge, Epcot Center Dome, Florida and the Prudential Building in Chicago, IL. He was a member of the American Legion Post 260, past member of the Gary Masonic and City of Portage Code Enforcement Officer for ten years. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Kenneth is survived by three sons, Thomas Eugene, Ronald Lee and Robert Dale Nixon; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry and Herald Nixon; three sisters, Karen Nixon, Janie (Kenneth) Eads and Sharon (Richard) Nienolls and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by wife of 63yrs., Phyllis (nee Gateson) Nixon; three sons, Edward, Kenneth and Denny Nixon; his parents; five brothers, Harold, Howard, Chuck, Don and Jim Nixon, and two sisters, Phyllis and Carol.
In lieu of flowers donations to American Cancer Society 130 Red Coach Drive Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Alzheimer's Association 50 E 91st St STE 100 Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 in Kenneth's memory would be appreciated.
A funeral service for Kenneth will take place Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. He will be laid to rest at McCool in Portage. Visitation will be held Friday, February 1, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.