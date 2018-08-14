Kirk Thomas Miller
DUNEDIN, FL - Kirk Thomas Miller, age 68 of Dunedin, FL formerly of Hobart, IN passed away on August 10, 2018. Kirk was born June 20, 1950 to Jean and Larry Miller, both preceded him in death. Kirk is survived by his wife Cheryl, who resides in Dunedin; loving daughters and son-in-law, Melissa Miller (Chesterton, IN) and Amanda (Damon) Dech (Porter, IN); granddaughter and apple of his eye, Nena Dech; loving siblings, Carol (Cletus) Hermann of Springfield, MO and Guy (Angela) Miller of Merrillville, IN. nephews and nieces: Scott (Jennifer) Warren of Columbia, IL; Kent Warren of Phoenix, AZ; Sean (Lisa) Warren of Dupo, IL; Kristen Hays (Sean Flaherty) of Littleton, CO; Grant (Lorra)
Miller of Valparaiso IN and Ryan (Monica) Miller of Valparaiso IN. Great nephews and
nieces Tyler Warren of Springfield, MO; Drew Warren of Dupo, IL; Ashley Warren of
Columba, IL; and Keenan and Corinne Miller of Valparaiso, IN. Many extended family
members and friends. Kirk graduated from Merrillville High School class of 1969, worked
for US Steel as a journeyman millwright and in 1984 bec&me & police officer for the city
of Gary, reaching the rnk of Corporal. While on GPD Kirk served as a Field Training
Officer, Commander of the S.W.A.T. Team, and helped to formulate the motorcycle
division amongst his many achievements. Healso worked for the School City of Gary as
security for many years. He retired from the police department in 2005. Upon retiring,
Kirk owned and operated the Cave bar in Gary. He retired to Florida in 2006, and was a
proud member of The Americ&n Legion post 275, having served as their Detachment
Commander for the Sons of the American Legion. Kirk lived his life to the fullest, and he
never met a stranger. He was a family man, a friend to many, and enjoyed riding his
Harley. He was an avid gun collector and an expert marksman. To know him was to love
him. He will be greatly missed. Per his request, no services were held. Kirk believed that
when he was gone his problems were over and requested that a party celebrating his life
be held, this will be done at a future date. Moss-Fedster Funeral Home and Cremation
Services in Dunedin, FL responsible for handling cremation.