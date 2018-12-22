VALPARAISO, IN - Kristin Lee Smith, 26 of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 after a courageous battle with Batten Disease. She was born July 5, 1992 in Valparaiso, the daughter of James and Linda (Pfeifer) Smith. Kristin graduated from Valparaiso SELF School and previously attended Morgan Twp. Schools and Immanuel Lutheran School. Kristin had great school spirit and was a cheerleader and played the triangle in the band. She was a member of the Porter County Special Olympics Swim Team, Exceptional Equestrians, Girl Scouts, and Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Kristin is survived by her parents, James and Linda Smith; brother, Daniel Smith; grandmothers, Mary Ann Smith and Aline Pfeifer Ficken; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Earl Smith, Edward Pfeifer, and Bob Ficken.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 N. Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Batten Disease Support and Research Association or the Porter County Special Olympics. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO.