Kristine Mary Goralka
CHICAGO, IL - Kristine Mary Goralka of Chicago, 61 years old, passed away on January 12, 2019, after suffering from end stage liver disease. She is predeceased by her father Thomas Goralka.
She is survived by her mother, Lois Goralka; brothers Thomas, and Matthew (Julie); sisters Laurie (Joshua) Casselberry, Marguerite Ganz and Katherine (Frank) Zimmerman; and thirteen nieces and nephews. She was a talented artist, and loved nature and gardening.
A memorial service will be held January 19, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: Alcoholics Anonymous, Anatomical Gift Association of IL, or PAWS Chicago; or a mass in her name.