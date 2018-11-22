Larry Battistini
AVON, IN - Larry Battistini passed away peacefully on November 13, 2018 in Avon, IN where he lived for the past five years. Previously, he lived in Highland, IN a with the love of his life, his wife, Maryanne Burke Battistini, who survives. They were married for 65 years and raised four children. Larry retired as an employee of the Lake County Government Center. Prior, he owned Larry's On Broadway and was employed as a foreman for Midwest Steel. He graduated from Griffith High School in 1947.
He also is survived by his four children, Peter (Carol) of Avon, Paula of Lansing, MI, Patti (Steve) Pawlaczyk of Essexville, MI, and Patrick (Marnie) of Santa Clarita, CA; and six grandchildren, Katie (Joel) Heywood, Maggie Young, Maggie and Burke Battistini, and Stephanie and Matthew Pawlaczyk. Also, he had two great-grand twins, Abby and Ellie Heywood and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Olive Battistini, and sisters, Marian and Rose Battistini and Irene Bukowski.
Larry served as a medic for the U.S. Army in the Korean War, was a past member of the Hobart Elks, a former president of the Andrean Athletic Club, and a life-long Chicago Cubs fan.
In agreement with his final wishes, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to the Hendricks County Humane Society via their web site (hendrickscountyhumanesociety.org) or by mail, 3033 E. Main Street, Danville, Indiana 46122.
