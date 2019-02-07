Lauralynn Wilson
CROWN POINT, IN - Lauralynn Wilson age 71, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Valerie (Michael) Gernenz, Kevin (Daneane) Pierce, Clifford Pierce, Angela (Michael) Wulber, Brian Wilson, Michael Wilson, Larry (Michelle) Wilson and Jim (Diane) Wilson JR; 18 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; two sisters, Leslie (Richard) Cournoyer and Holly (Don) Lecik and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, James Wilson Sr.
Lauralynn was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Chaplain A. Michael Brown, officiating.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the VNA Hospice 501 Marquette Street Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.