HAMMOND, IN - Leonardo L. Ventura age 90, of Hammond, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Aurora; eight children; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brother. He is preceded in death by two wives.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at All Saints Catholic Church, 570 Sibley St., Hammond, IN with Rev. Stephen Gibson officiating. Leonardo will lie in state at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service. Services conclude at the church. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN.
Leonardo retired from Inland Steel after 38 years of service. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com