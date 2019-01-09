MUNSTER, IN - Leora Youkey, age 95, of Munster, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019. She was the mother of Paul Youkey and Eileen (Daniel) Brudi; grandmother of Karla (Keith) Kramer and Susan (Joshua) Yorks; great grandmother of Joseph, James and Olivia; and aunt of Karen, Joy and Robert. Leora was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Linda (nee Lange) Spletzer; husband, James H. Youkey; and brother, the late Reverend Carl (Marilyn) Spletzer.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Reverend Don Stock officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, at the funeral home, from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service.
Leora was born and raised on the Eastside of Chicago and was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church Chicago, IL. She was an unselfish and doting wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Leora will be dearly missed by those who endured her never ending love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leora's name to Petal Pushers of Lutheran Hour Ministry St. Louis, MO.