Linda Susan Oakes
HARVEY, IL - Linda Susan Oakes passed away in her home in Harvey, IL on Wednesday December 19, 2018 at the age of 69. She was born on May 19, 1949 in Hammond, IN to Helen-Jeannette and Clifford Payton. She is survived by her mother Helen-Jeannette Dennis, her son David Smith, Sr., her sister Helen Hopson, her grandchildren: Denisha Smith, Brianna Smith, David Smith, Jr,; her three great grandchildren, her niece, nephews, relatives and friends.
The Memorial Service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill St., Hammond, IN on December 29, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Polk, Sr.