GRIFFITH, IN - Lorraine A. Rademacher age 89 of Griffith, passed away on Sunday January 6, 2019. She is survived by her sons; Lee (Lisa Goodnight) Rademacher, Tom (Emparo) Rademacher; granddaughter Hannah; sister Pat (Chuck) Hescher and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Elsie Hattenbach, her husband of 58 years Ed, siblings Robert, Alvin, Clara Jeremiah, and Carol Dallman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday January 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Cremation will follow. Friends may meet with the family on Friday January 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. Griffith. There will be a prayer service on Friday afternoon at 4:30 PM
Lorraine was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and she was a retired realtor. She had a beautiful singing voice and was the leader of the band 'Patches' that played at many local venues. Lorraine also enjoyed traveling with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com