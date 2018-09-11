VALPARAISO/HAMMOND, IN - Lorraine F. 'Lori' West, age 86, of Valparaiso, formerly of Hammond, entered into the gates of heaven on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
She is survived by her children: Pamela (Richard) Rogalski, Scott (Claire) West and Garry West; cousin and closest friend, Anita Gajewski; granddaughter, Jennifer Johnson; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends. Preceded in death by her son, Terry West, parents, Frank and Viola Medwetz, brother, John Medwetz and her nephew/godson, John Medwetz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., with a time of visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 6605 Kentucky Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Father Charles Mosely celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Lori was a devoted and loving mother and friend. She was born and raised in East Chicago and was a Bishop Noll graduate. She was a devout Catholic who loved her Lord and her church. Lori was a Eucharist minister for St. Catherine of Siena a member of their choir and prayer group. She retired from NIPSCO. Lori loved music, dogs, all wildlife, flowers, babies, big white clouds, the color purple, Notre Dame football, the Bulls; and she watched her beloved Cubs play baseball until she no longer could. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caring people at Dunes Hospice; and to those who made Lori's last days as comfortable as possible. Lori loved dogs and over the years the LSP visited her on many occasions. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Lori's name to either the Lakeshore PAWS @www.lakeshorepaws.org or to Dunes Hospice @ duneshospicellc.com.
For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or: