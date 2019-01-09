SOUTH CHICAGO, IL - Lottie B. Czulno (nee Stasiak), age 92, lifelong of South Chicago, passed away on January 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John S. Czulno (Ret. CFD). Loving mother of Michael (Linda), Ken (Sheryl), John 'Jay' (Laurie) and Dave (Mary) Czulno. Devoted grandmother of Brian (Laura), Keith (Jacueline), Cindi (Corey), Tim, Robert, Caroline, Anna and Elizabeth. Cherished great-grandmother of Noah, Jenna, Robyne, Rachel, Nolan, Brandon, Samantha, Fletcher, Emily, Katelyn, Miley and Gabe. Lottie was preceded in death by her parents; Lawrence and Veronica Stasiak; siblings Tony, Sophie, Julie and Genevieve. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lottie was a former employee of Sears, Roebuck and Company 79th Street Store and a member of International Polka Association.
Visitation Thursday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, January 11, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Sacred Heart Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. 773-731-2749.