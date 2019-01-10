SCHERERVILLE, IN - Louie D. Zelia (Lou) 96, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2019, at Wittenberg Village. He and his loving wife, Genevieve, who predeceased him, were long-time residents of Calumet City, IL and Schererville, IN. Lou proudly served his country in the US Army in World War II, 41st Division, 186th Infantry, stationed in New Guinea.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews: April (Zelia) Wootten (Dan), Robert (Wilma) Piorkowski, Arlene Carman, Georgene Kestner, Jerry Wizorek, Valerie (John) McCreary, and several great nieces and nephews. Lou was a very humble man who will long be remembered for his kind, gentle spirit, his wisdom and humor, and for the many wonderful stories he was known to tell. He will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Wittenberg Village, 1200 E. Luther Drive, Crown Point, IN on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Cory A. Wielert officiating.
For more information, contact LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 219-322-6616.