EAST CHICAGO, IN - Louis R. Campos, 86, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Margie; four children: Louis Jr. (Linda Beth) Campos, Christina (late Robert) Arredondo, Jacqueline (Joe) Vaca and Anthony Campos; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; many family and friends. Preceded by parents: Dominic Campos and Esther Campos Villagran; brothers: Raul and Jesus 'Spider' and sister, Estella Campos.
Visitation at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 4:00-8:00PM with funeral services at 7:30 PM with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Military Honors at 6:00 PM. Cremation Service will follow. At Rest, Elmwood Cemetery.
Louis retried from Inland Steel with 32 years of service. Proud US Army Veteran during Korean War. Member of; American Legion Post 508, USW local 1010 & St Stanislaus Church. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the family.