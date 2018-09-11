HAMMOND, IN - Louise L. Garcia, age 68, of Hammond, IN passed away on September 9, 2018. She is survived by her husband Armando Garcia Sr.; children: Armando Garcia Jr., Robert (Teresa Gallardo) Garcia, Barbara (Ricardo) Mendoza, Michael Garcia, David (Ofelia Rowan) Garcia, and Jennifer Garcia; 13 grandchildren; brothers: Frank and Raymond Martinez; daughter-in-law: Sherisse and many other loving relatives and dear friends.
Louise was formerly employed with Olympia Lanes in Hammond.
Visitation with family will be on Wednesday September 12, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Mass will be held on Thursday September 13, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Please visit us at www.burnkish.com