GRIFFITH, IN - Lovena M. Steuart, age 62, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Leland Frederick Steuart; daughter, Staci (Peter) Casanas and their children; daughter, Tammy (fiancé Jerry Robideau) Steuart; grandchildren, Ruben F. Galvan II, Jasmine Galvan, Tristan Steuart, Ashanti Viblanco, Christian Steuart, Hannah Steuart and Leland Steuart; great grandchildren, Lilli and Emma Galvan and Myah, Jeremy and Jaxen Cintron. Preceded in death by her son, Timothy Ray Steuart.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 2:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday from 12:30 PM until time of funeral service. Online condolences may be left at kuiperfh.com .