HOBART, IN - Lucille A. Niksich, age 89, of Hobart, passed away August 29, 2018. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, a teacher at Henry S. Evans School in Hobart Township, and a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Lucille was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judge Felix A. Kaul and Harriet T. Kaul; precious dog, Casey. Lucille is survived by her loving husband, 'Her Honey Bunch of 60 years', Mike Niksich; four children: Harriet (Bob) Braun, Tracy Niksich, Rosanne (John) Hutchins, Michael (Cheryl) Niksich; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Maryann; brother, Gregg (Barb) Kaul, numerous nieces and nephews; dearest friends, Carolyn and Judy.
A Mass of Christian burial for Lucille will be held Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, Fr. Dominic Bertino and Fr. Ben Ross officiating, with prayers starting at BURNS FUNEAL HOME (HOBART) at 9:30 a.m. Friends are invited to visit with her family on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, from 2:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com