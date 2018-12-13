VALPARAISO, IN - Lynne A. Thomas, 77 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. She was born March 31, 1941 in Michigan City to Robert and Alice (Holloway) Humphrey. Lynne graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1959 and most recently worked as a Receptionist for Beach Accounting before she retired. She enjoyed golfing, shopping, Bridge Club, playing Dirty Marbles with her husband and friends, and playing Mahjong on the computer. Of all her interests though, none was more important than her beloved family, especially her four granddaughters. Lynne will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
On March 28, 1965 in Valparaiso, Lynne married Jerry Thomas, who survives, along with their children: Shawn (Melissa) Thomas of Noblesville, Melissa (John) Bodish of Valparaiso; granddaughters: Sydney and Maggie Thomas, Tessa and Sarah Bodish; siblings: Sue Fackler and Robert (Diane) Humphrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Robert Fackler.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.