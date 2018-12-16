LOWELL, IN - Madonna G. Bigheart, age 66, of Lowell, passed away, surrounded by family, December 8, 2018. She proudly belonged to the Silver Sneaker Club in Beaver Dam, KY. Madonna will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her mother, Donna Kerr, father, Frank Geheb, sister, Dale. Madonna is survived by her daughters, Joelynn (Aaron), Frances Pletka; son, Charles Bigheart; three granddaughters, Shakila, Randi, Alix; four great grandchildren; brother, Paul Geheb; three sisters, Jackie Nino, Karen Eller, Christine Kerr; many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services private by family. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com