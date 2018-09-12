After more than a decade battling Parkinson's disease, Manda Nicolette Kazmier passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the age of 79.
Born in Croatia on the eve of World War II, her family settled in North Chicago in 1953.
She received a scholarship in high school and went on to major in French and English at Northern Illinois University. She continued her post graduate studies at University of Miami and Roosevelt University.
Returning to Chicago, Manda married her college sweetheart, the late Henry E. Kazmier, in 1964. They moved from Chicago to Ogden Dunes, IN where they continued to raise their four children. Manda held significant teaching positions at Bishop Noll Institute, Indiana University Northwest, and Lake Central High School. A consummate Francophile, she was thrilled when she had the pleasure of meeting former French President Jacques Chirac.
Manda was a member of the American Association of French Teachers, Ogden Dunes Women's Club, Duneland Weavers Guild, Croatian Fraternal Union, Bridge Club and the choir of St. Ann of the Dunes.
Manda will be lovingly remembered by her four children, and her three grandchildren.
A celebration of life mass will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann of the Dunes Church, 433 East Golfwood Road, Beverly Shores, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements.
Remembrance donations in her name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).