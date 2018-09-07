CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret Barbara Phares Ford, 96, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on September 5, 2018 surrounded by her sons and loved ones at Symphony of Crown Point. Marge was born and raised on Detroit Street in Hammond, IN; graduated from Hammond High School in 1941; operated the Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in downtown Hammond; and was crowned Hammond Centennial Queen in 1951. She married Charles Ford of Westpoint, IN in 1952, head of R&D for American Maize Company in Hammond, and together had four sons. She resided in Griffith for 40 years. After the untimely death of her husband in 1962, Marge raised her four sons, who all went on to graduate from Purdue University. Apart from being a devoted mother and caregiver, Marge worked as a librarian at Franklin Elementary School for 25 years and ran the summer recreation program for the Griffith Park System for ten years.
Marge was an active member of the Griffith United Methodist Church and was always promoting and organizing social activities with her friends. She was involved in scouting with her sons through the church, where she served as 'den mother' for Cub Pack 531 for many years. In addition to supporting her sons in scouting, she was also a huge supporter of her sons' athletic teams and participated in the Griffith High School Booster Club for many years. An avid sports enthusiast, Marge was a loyal Purdue and Cubs fan for her entire life.
Marge was loved deeply by those who knew her, and will be remembered by her infectious laugh, good-natured spirit, and personality that never ceased to make others smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucy Belle Phares; her husband, Charles Ford; her son, Lawrence Ford; and her brothers, Joseph and Earl Phares. Marge is survived by her sons, Roger Ford (Barbara) of Waxhaw, North Carolina; Douglas Ford of Crown Point, Indiana; Craig Ford (Karyn) of Scottsdale, Arizona; and her grandchildren, David Ford (Samantha), Krysta Michel (Matthew), Rachel Ford, Josh Ford, Alison Ford, Gina Ford and Dustin Ford, as well as her great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and visitors from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, September 10th, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Westpoint Cemetery, in Westpoint, IN following the service.
The Ford family would like to thank the kind employees of Symphony of Crown Point for the loving care provided to Marge over the past three years.
In lieu of flowers, please send flowers! She loved them! www.burnsfuneral.com