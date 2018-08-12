CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret 'Marge' Marks (nee Szillagyi), age 99, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Marge is survived by her son: George (Charlene) Marks of Crown Point, IN; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and her brother: Joseph (Sondra) Szillagyi.
She was preceded in death by her husband: George P. and sister: Esther Bencze.
Marge worked for many years for Marks Grocery in Gary, IN along with her husband, George.
Private Interment Services will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
To view directions and sign Marge's online guestbook visit:
w ww.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322