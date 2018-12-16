VALPARAISO /SCHERERVILLE, IN - Marian D. Dunn age 85, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James E. Dunn; children, Carol Rogowski, Edward F. Dunn, Karla (David) Cohen, Michael Dunn and Laura L. (Brenda Smith) Dunn; grandchildren, Jonathon (Michelle) Rogowski, Hunter (Allison) Rogowski, Drew (fiancé Erin Hake) Rogowski, Marc (Michelle Epp) Cohen, Dayna (fiancé Jeff Lifson) Cohen, Alyssa 'Bitsy' Cohen, Carly Dunn, Kiki Dunn and Jolie Dunn; great grandson, Cash Rogowski; sister, Geraldine (late James) Britt and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her sister, Beatrice (late Robert) Zirngibl.
Marian was born August 3, 1933 in Chicago, IL to the late James and Bernice Pavlik and was a 1951 graduate of Hirsch High School. On July 9, 1955 she married the love of her life James and together they raised 5 children. Marian enjoyed camping and fishing, sewing, crocheting, needlework, her butterfly garden, jigsaw puzzles, hummingbirds and cooking for her family. She and Jim were avid fans of 'Da Bears' and never missed a game.
Marian was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church (1855 W. Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN) with Rev. Douglas J. Mayer officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) and on Thursday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.