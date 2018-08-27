MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marianne Rossi (nee Chlopek) age 74 of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018. She is survived by her two daughters: Toni (Matthew) Presnell and Jacki Rossi; four grandchildren: Brittany, Erin, Christina, and Briana; sister, Pat (late Ralph) Mischan; brother-in- law, Robert Biernat; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, John; twin sister, Cynthia Biernat; and sister, Antoinette Chlopek.
Mrs. Rossi was a longtime member of St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church. Marianne was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1961. She was a hairdresser her whole life and her customers became like family over the years. She enjoyed spending her time in the company of her family and friends. Marianne was an avid fan of the Cubs, da Bulls, and Jimmy Buffet. She also enjoyed working in her yard.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 5:00-8:00 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 beginning at 9:30 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:00 A.M. from St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church (5920 Waite St., Merrillville) with Rev. Michael Maginot officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
