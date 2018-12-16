HAMMOND, IN - Marion Pantalon (nee Travis), age 84, of Hammond, passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018, 2 days before her 85th birthday.
She is survived by her six children, Michael (Sherrie) Pantalon, Evelyn Holcomb, Robert (Sandy) Pantalon, Debbie Sheets, Diane (Ron) Rentschler, and Ann Marie Pantalon; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Sheets (Nick Black), Rachael (Juan) Magallanes, Crystal Gagnon, Casey (Jennifer) Gagnon, Arianna Pantalon, Stephen Taylor, and Sarah West; five great-grandchildren, Ava Hand, Michael Magallanes, Sabrina Magallanes, Lucas Gagnon, and Lincoln Pantalon; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael, parents, Elmer and Mildred (late Clarence) Travis, sisters, Anita (late John) Banks, Donna Poznanovich, and brother, Daniel (late Evelyn) Travis.
Funeral services Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.Visitation on Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pantalon was a Hammond resident for the past 64 years. She was a member of the Hammond Civic Center Fitness Club, and a volunteer at the St. Joseph Soup Kitchen in Hammond, for 25 years. Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital, or the St. Joseph Soup Kitchen, Hammond, would be appreciated.