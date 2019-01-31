GRIFFITH, IN - Mark Anthony Karwatka, age 70, late of Griffith, passed away peacefully Monday, January 28, 2019. Devoted father of Mark (Nicole) Karwatka and Katherine Karwatka. Proud grandfather of John, Kayla, Isabella, Chloe, Madeline, Michael Jr., William and Shelby. Stepfather of Julie Ward, Michael (Michelle) Ward, and Theresa Ward. Dear brother of the late William (Linda) Karwatka, Robert (Barbara) Karwatka, Antoinette (Tom) Labuhn and Celeste (Roger) Luce. Kind uncle to several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Valencia Karwatka
Visitation Monday, February 4, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Mr. Karwatka was a United States Marine Veteran. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of your choice. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.