CHESTERTON, IN - Mark R. Harris age 67 of Chesterton passed away on Saturday January 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Joyce; children Brian Scott Harris and Heather Lynn Harris, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Pauline Harris, brother Dustin E. Harris, and by his sister Lisa Lynn Harris.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday February 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Griffith First United Methodist Church located at 400 W. 44th Place, Griffith with Pastor Tim Powers officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Friday February 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith.
Mark was a criminal defense attorney in Lake and Porter Counties for over 30 years. He graduated from Horlick High School, Class of 1969, The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and from Valparaiso University School of Law.
Mark was also an aviation enthusiast.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The American Diabetes Foundation.
