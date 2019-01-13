Marla Gee
GARY, IN - Marla Gee, age 65, was born to the late Willie and Evelyn Gee on March 6, 1953 in Gary, IN. She was a proud Alumni of Theodore Roosevelt High School, Gary IN Class of 1971. Marla worked as an executive assistant at various educational institutes. She lived a brief time in New York and London and enjoyed extensive travel in many parts of Europe. In 2014, Marla received, with honors, her bachelor's degree in general studies with a minor in pre-law. Shortly before her illness, Marla enrolled in Valparaiso University's master's degree program in pursuit of a law degree.
Marla Gee entered into eternal peace on December 23, 2018, with her family by her side in Munster, IN. She leaves to cherish her loving memory two sisters, Willette Brown (nee Gee) (Edward) of Crown Point, IN, Sybil Yvette Burns (nee Gee) (Antoine) of Indianapolis, IN; two brothers, Willie A. Gee of Chicago, IL, Patrick K. Gee of Gary, IN and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster, IN for their support during Marla's brief time in their care. Private arrangements for Marla are entrusted to CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME OF DYER, IN.
Per Marla's request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. The family will have a private gathering in honor of her memory.