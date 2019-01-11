HIGHLAND, IN - Marlene Daluga age 82 of Highland, passed away January 9, 2019. She is survived by brother John (Tina) Daluga, nieces Deborah (Dave) Straka, Denise (Terry) Murphy, nephews Frank Rapin, Edward III, and Richard Daluga, Paul and William Gorton, great niece and nephews Gabrielle, Frank III, David JR, Daniel, Jimmy, Jeremy. Preceded in death by sister Diana Rapin, brother Edward Daluga.
Visitation 10:00 AM till 12:00 Noon until time of service 12:00 Noon, at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave on January 12, 2019. Marlene was a member of Fair Meadow Community Church, was a board member of Fairhaven, a retired nurse and nursing educator.