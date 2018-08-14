Marshall 'Lee' Hollis
ST. JOHN, IN - Marshall 'Lee' Hollis, age 74, late of St. John, IN formerly of Glenwood, IL, passed away Sunday August 12, 2018. Beloved husband of Dianna (nee Michel) for 50 years. Loving father of Lonnie (Kristie) and Shawn (Regina) Hollis. Dearest grandfather of Samantha, Nicholas, MacKenzie, Emily and Shawn. Cherished great grandfather of David Bowman IV. Devoted son of the late Glenda and late Bernadine Hollis. Dearest brother of Carole (late Mick) Cooper, James (Bert) Hollis, Patricia (James) Heiner, and Cheryl (Mike) Arroyo. Dear brother-in-law of Deborah (Mike) Prokop. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of US Navy. Past President and active member of Thornton Lions Club. Retired employee of Material Service Corporation. Retired member of Local 150 Operating Engineers.
Visitation Wednesday August 15, 2018 from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday August 16, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. St. John, IN (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) to St Maria Goretti Church Dyer, IN. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.