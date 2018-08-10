CROWN POINT, IN - Mary A. Germek (nee Kapitan), 91 of Crown Point and formerly of East Chicago and Whiting, IN passed away August 7, 2018 surrounded by her family at the St. Anthony Medical Center. Survived by three children: George, Jr. (Eileen) and Kenneth (Marilyn) Germek and Janet (Tedddy) Pietrzak; eight grandchildren: G. Joshua, Meghan and Daniel (Melanie) Germek, Donna (Dan) Gin, Renee (Dave) Spisak, Jillian (Brett) Laubacher, Ted Pietrzak and Amanda (Josh) Dixon; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Tillie (Ray) Bryan; three sisters-in-law: Mary E. (late Rudy), Pat (late Ambrose) and Eleanor (late Joseph) Kapitan and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by her loving husband of 57 years George J. Germek, Sr. in 2008; also two other brothers: John (late Mary) and Tony Kapitan; and parents: Rudolph and Johanna Kapitan.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Village Chapel, 203 Franciscan Drive, Crown Point, IN with Father Theodore J. Mens officiating. At Rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.
Mary was a longtime active member and officer of the Zenska Jednota, Knights of Columbus Msgr. Connelly Council 1700 Women's Club, Independent Order of Foresters, BNI Women's Club, Assumption Church Council and Rosary Society and in recent years was the President of the Resident Council at St. Anthony Village. Mary was always so proud of her Slovak heritage. She had a wonderful sense of humor, great at telling jokes and loved to sing her favorite song ' Bushel And A-Peck.' She was always loving, caring and kind to all of her family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mary may be made to St. Anthony Village Resident Council, 203 Franciscan Drive, Crown Point, IN 46307 or to the family to donate to Mary's favorite charities.
Arrangements entrusted to OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, EAST CHICAGO, IN. Condolences may be sent to the family at: