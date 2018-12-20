MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mary A. Shocaroff, age 93, a loving and cherished Baba passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 15, 2018. She is survived by her children, Terry B. Shocaroff and Dana Marie Shocaroff; grandchildren, Sean (Melissa) Shocaroff, Samantha (Eddie) Muffett and Sabrina (Brandon) Banaski; great grandchildren, Caleb, Leo, Sean, Lexie, Brayden, Zachary and Sebastian. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Boris Shocaroff.
Mary retired with thirty years of service from the Anderson Company. She was a long time member of The Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Merrillville, The Macedonian Social Organization and was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 430. Mary will always be remembered for the love that she shared with others, especially her family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville.) with Fr. Jacob Van Sickle officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Panahida (Prayer) Service at 7:00 p.m. For information call Dave or Mileva at 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com