CALUMET CITY, IL - Visitation for Mary Ann Oswald (nee Alois), 76, of Calumet City, formerly of Grand Crossing and Rosemoor will from 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland.
Prayers will be said at 9:15 AM on Monday, December 3, 2018 at the funeral home, proceeding to Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Mary Ann was born on February 16, 1942 and passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at her home. Mary Ann is survived by her husband Robert, whom she married on October 17, 1964, her children Ann (Tim) Leyden and Robert (Brook) Oswald Jr., her pride and joy, her five grandchildren Michael and Kimberly Oswald, Rebecca, Brian and Allison Leyden, nephew John (Jolie) Alois and great nephew Evan and great niece Tara. Mary Ann is also survived by many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ralph (Tara) Alois.
Arrangements by AHLGRIM FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, LAKE ZURICH. For info, 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhome.com.