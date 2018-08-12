LOWELL, IN - Mary Earley 83, of Lowell, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Don Earley; sons, Craig (Debbie), Kyle (Theresa), Todd (Angie); grandchildren, Jeremy (Tina), Shannon (Tino), Renee, Jillian (Kyle), Noah, Zachary; sibling, Laura (Lolly) Sinks and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Ethel Hill; brothers, Glen and Kenneth Hill; sisters, Marjorie Wilmington and Jean Ellis. Mary was a 1952 Graduate of Lowell High School. In her teens she worked in Chicago as a clerical secretary, later working for White Advertising in Shelby, managed Gregory Systems business in River Oaks Mall then working as secretary, bookkeeper for Tri- Creek Lumber of Lowell.
Visitation, Monday, August 13, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM with Funeral Services Tuesday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Burial to follow in Lake Village Cemetery with Rev. Rick Jones officiating.