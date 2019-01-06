Mary J. Svetich
CROWN POINT, IN - Mary J. Svetich, age 95 of Crown Point, IN, passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2019, surrounded by her cherished family and friends. She is the beloved mother of Nicholas (Betty) Svetich and Tina (Jerry, her favorite son- in-law) Mohamed; the proudest grandma of Matthew Mohamed and Nicholas (fiancé Christina Sotelo) Mohamed, and loving great-grandma to Liam, Aryana and Maya. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick A. Svetich; parents: Martin and Dora Markovich; brother, Martin (Genevieve) Markovich; sisters: Danica (Joseph) Kurpis and Ann Markovich; brother, Steve Markovich.
Mary was born, raised and lived most of her life in Gary, Indiana where she graduated from Lew Wallace High School and was employed at Sears as the manager of their Hosiery Department until marrying. Mary moved to Crown Point 14 years ago where she continued to live independently until her last day. She embraced friendships old and new and you would never find her short on laughter, hugs or an 'I love you'. She lived life to its fullest, having recently begun swimming at the YMCA where she was an inspiration to all. Mary was able to continue living a full life through the love, support and companionship of her very special friends Angie Kostantios and Gina Birmingham.
Friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Crown Point). Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's name to Meals On Wheels of Northwest Indiana would be appreciated https://mownwi.org. It's with this organization's support that she was able to continue living independently and enjoying new friendships.