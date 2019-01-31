MUNSTER, IN - Mary L. Anhalt, age 88, of Munster, passed away on January 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jerome; devoted mother to: Mary Lynn (James), Donna (Chris), Ellen (Mark), Adam (Jennifer), and Steve; proud grandmother of: Danelle (late Donald), Tiffany (Mark), Paul, Lisa (Jeff), Heather (Jeff), Jake (Holly), Kayla, Kelsey (Yancy), Robert, and Michael; and a great grandmother to: Nathan, Abigail, and Gianna. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Mary; and twin: Frank.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday February 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday February 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.