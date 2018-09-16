MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mary 'Milo' Milosovich, age 95, of Merrillville, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018. She is survived by two sons: Mickey (Joyce) Myles and Daniel Mark (Jeanne) Milosovich; three grandchildren: Alexis Milosovich, Courtney Miglicci, and Geoffrey (Colleen) Myles; one great granddaughter, Maya Grace; sister-in-law, Sonya Mandziak. Preceded in death by husband, Michael Milosovich; brother, Michael Mandziak.
Mary was a lifelong member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, where she also served as the church secretary. She was a member of the rosary and altar society. Mary was a graduate of Tolleston High School, class of 1941. She attended Gary Business College and retired as an assistant vice president from Calumet Securities Mortgage Company for 29 years. Mary was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Family and friends may call PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 2:30 p.m. and prayer service at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Directly from St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 W. 57th Avenue, Merrillville with Rev. Joseph Hutsko officiating. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the liturgy. At rest, Calumet Park, Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Michael Food Pantry.
Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary