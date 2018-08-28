HOBART, IN - Mary 'Missy' Catherine Roberson (nee Frasca) age 87, a Hobart resident for 42 years, passed away on August 25, 2018. She was a member of Lake County Women's Democratic Club, Retired Indiana Public Employees Assn., Marine Corps League Auxiliary, Inc. of Howlin Mad Unit #93 Hobart, IN, the Merrillville Italian Club, the Sierra Club and Friends of Robinson Lake, Hobart, IN. Missy and her family were members of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for 45 years. She retired from the Lake County Government Complex after 17 years, where she worked as Chief Clerk in both the Treasurer's and Auditor's offices. Missy was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and the true essence of an Italian matriarch. She instilled in her family the importance of making good memories and how important these memories would be in helping them continue. Missy was blessed with grace and beauty beyond belief, family values, hard work, dedication, love and a smile that would light up a room. She was brutally honest with an amazing sense of humor. She loved spending holidays with her family. She loved to cook for her husband, family and friends. Italian cuisine was her specialty. Missy will be loved and honored by her family for eternity.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Loy R. Roberson; children, Tony Perella, Shawn Downs, Milissa Downs, Richard Downs, Kelly Schneider and Sandy Carpenter; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, John Thomas, June Velasco and Charlene Rodgers. Missy was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Matilda Frasca; child - Cerreta Perella; brother, Joe Frasca.
Funeral service Friday, August 31, 2018 beginning with prayers at 11:00 a.m. from BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, proceeding to Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon, Rev. James Meade officiating. Interment in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Missy's family on Thursday from 2:00-7:00 p.m, with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT. There will also be a Marine Corp. Women's League Auxiliary #93 and Howlin Mad Marine Corp. League #93 service. www.burnsfuneral.com