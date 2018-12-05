Maryann Bara
HEBRON, IN - Maryann Bara, age 71 of Hebron, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018.
Survived by her husband of 50 years, Bernie; three children: Ronald (Kimberly) Bara, Steve (Shannon) Bara, Jennifer (Meaghan) Bara; eight grandchildren: Madison, Breanna, Izabella Bara, Tyler, Emily, Ryleigh, and Brendyn Bara, Addison Reilly; three sisters: Patty Whetsel, Linda Wood, Debbie Bon; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Lorraine Weszely, Darlene Sunny.
Maryann was an amazing wife and mother, and a very proud grandma. Her greatest accomplishments were 50 years with Bernie, her three beautiful children, and eight wonderful grandchildren. She was selfless until the very end, donating her eyes to let someone continue to see the beauty in life.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point on Friday, December 7, 2018 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso with Rev. David Gosnell officiating . In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit: