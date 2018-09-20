PORTAGE, IN - Maxine Rice, age 100, of Portage, passed away peacefully, on September 18, 2018. She was a loan officer at the Gary National Bank for 27 years. Maxine was a volunteer at Methodist Hospital-Southlake Campus for several years, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was preceded in death her husband, Gerald Rice, in 2006, and all of her siblings.
Maxine is survived by her son, Jerry J. (Leona) Rice; grandchildren, Phillip Rice, Kathleen (Peter) Djuric; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with Maxine's family on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNEAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Private interment in Milford, IL.