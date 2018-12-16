VALPARAISO, IN - Michael Ann Spradlin, age 75 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. She was born on July, 27, 1943 in East Chicago, IN to Kenneth and Jean (Jaros) Holley. On December 13, 1969 she married her loving husband of 49 years, Gene Spradlin who survives.
Michael is also survived by her children; daughter, Mary Michael Cooper of Wood River, IL; sons, Don (Sheri) Spradlin and Chris (Jennifer) Spradlin, both of Portage; grandchildren, Keegan, Blake, Hannah, Brooke and Brant; her dog and loving companion, Fig; and many extended family members and friends.
Michael was a member of Portage Christian Church.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Josh Brown officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.