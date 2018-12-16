GENEVA, IL - Michael J. Karr, age 78, of Geneva, IL, passed away December 13, 2018. Michael served for the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a very worldly man who spoke five languages and traveled much of the world. He was a musician and actor.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Ingrid; siblings, Evlyn Guba, Dorothy Doyle, and Leonard Karr. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on December 18, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., directly at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements.