LANSING, IL - Michael 'Mike' A. Ziak, age 66 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years: Sandra (nee Kroma); five daughters and their families: Rebecca (Steven) Ziak Gonzales, their children: Mason and Addison; Melissa (Gust) Efantis, their children: Logan, Luke, and George; Megan (Michael) Earnshaw, their children: Evan and Aubrey; Kara (Ray) Sihocky; and Mandy (Steve) Johns. Also surviving is Mike's mother: Rosemary; three sisters: Marilyn Ziak, Laurie (Robert) Caputo, and Susan (Mark) Cload; uncle and aunt: Anthony and Sylvia Ziak; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law: Maria C. (nee Ruiz). Mike was preceded in death by his father: Stephen Joseph Ziak Sr., and brother: Stephen Joseph Ziak Jr.
Mike worked for Ziak Dairy from 1970 - 1982 and was the owner/proprietor of Michael Ziak Dairy Distributors until 2010. He attended Mr. Carmel High School.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. www.schroederlauer.com