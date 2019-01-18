Michael Rae Petersen
HAMMOND, IN - Michael Rae Petersen passed away on January 9, 2019 at the age of 57 after his brave battle with cancer. Michael grew up in Calumet City and lived in Hammond. He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Purdue University. He was a music lover, avid reader, a WWF fan and loved riding his Harley.
He is survived by his children, Nicole, Michael Jr. and William (Nicole) and grandson, Logan Michael and siblings Linda (Brad) Deskins, Sandra (Rodney) White and Jamie (Justin) Skripac and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Sandra (James) Barton and father, Delmar Rae Petersen.
A memorial service in celebration of Mike's life will be held at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME-HIGHLAND, IN on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to7:00 p.m., Memorial service at 7:00 p.m.
'And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make' -The Beatles