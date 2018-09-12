LAKE STATION, IN - Mickey Shoaf, age 81, of Lake Station and formerly of Temple, TX passed away Saturday, September 8, 2018. She was born on May 13, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late Robert and Agnes Sinks.
She is survived by her brother, Peter Sinks of Wauwatosa, WI; niece and caregiver, Maureen (Jeff) Lenzo of Lake Station; many, many loving nieces and nephews.
Mickey was preceded in death by her husband of 38 wonderful years, S.G. Shoaf in 2011; mother and stepfather, Agnes and Frank Katholnig; sisters, Helen Coubal and Mary Hill; brothers, James and John Sinks. Memorial contributions in Mickey's name may be made to the Hobart Humane Society, 2054 East State Road 130, Hobart, IN 46342.
A funeral service for Mickey will take place Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station, IN with Rev. David Kime officiating. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.